Earlier today, WWE released their latest edition of their “Top 10” series, which focused on the loudest crowd pops in WrestleMania history. Included on that list were moments such as The Rock and Hulk Hogan facing off, Daniel Bryan winning the world title, and the Undertaker returning to his Deadman persona.

One moment that was noticeably absent to fans was the Hardy Boyz shocking return at WrestleMania 33, a surprise that had the WWE Universe in Orlando going nuts. Matt Hardy, who is now a regular with AEW, took to Twitter to comment on the moment’s absence. He writes:

For everyone who’s tweeted me, our WM33 return isn’t included because I’m now at @AEW. I’ve always felt it’s a damaging practice to selectively revise history with diehard fans. You tell me, should our WM33 return be on this list?

Along with the Tweet Hardy attached the video clip of the return. Check it out below.