Matt Hardy compares Eddie Kingston to a WWE Hall of Famer.

The Broken One spoke highly of the Mad King during the latest edition of his Extreme Life podcast. Hardy hypes up Kingston’s showdown with Claudio Castagnoli on tonight’s Dynamite Grand Slam event, then explains why the current reigning NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion reminds him a lot of the great Mick Foley.

It’s huge for Eddie Kingston. It’s truly in his backyard. He very much reminds me of a Mick Foley type persona. He’s this guy that doesn’t have the typical look of a pro wrestler and doesn’t act or perform like a typical pro wrestler. He’s really rough around the edges, but there’s just a charisma about him in his personality and the way he presents himself that just draws people to him. Eddie Kingston is one of the guys who defied the odds, much like Mick Foley defied the odds. I think you’ve got a lot of goals Eddie Kingston wants to achieve that you’re going to see him achieve in the future.

Kingston’s title-for-title matchup with Claudio is one of the most highly anticipated on the card. Ahead of the contest, Kingston spoke with Sports Illustrated and discussed why he dislikes the Swiss-Superman so much. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)