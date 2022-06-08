On Monday’s WWE Raw, The Judgment Day turned on their leader, Edge, after Finn Balor joined the group.

Matt Hardy took to Twitter to comment on the angle and compared it to the time the Andrade-Hardy Family Office turned on him and kicked him out this past March. Matt was saved by the arrival of his brother, Jeff Hardy, reuniting The Hardys.

“Young kids don’t have any respect for their mentors nowadays [shrug emoji].”