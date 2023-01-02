Matt Hardy has been teaming with Isiah Kassidy on AEW television while Kassidy’s usual tag partner Marq Quen has been absent.

Matt noted on Twitter that Quen is currently on the sidelines with an injury.

He wrote: “Since @Marq_Quen is gonna be out of action for a bit, myself & @IsiahKassidy are marching forward.”

Quen replied: “I’ll be back faster than a barefoot jackrabbit on a hot greasy griddle in the middle of August!!”

Quen’s last match happened on November 30 when Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal beat Private Party.

Since @Marq_Quen is gonna be out of action for a bit, myself & @IsiahKassidy are marching forward. Tonight we team up on #AEWDarkElevation & plan on stealing the show. It’s a new year & I’m going into it with a new attitude. pic.twitter.com/5yFedK0cNu — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 2, 2023