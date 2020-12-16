Impact’s digital producer, Garrett Kidney, posted to Twitter in response to a video celebrating the 2016 Tag Team Apocalypto match, which saw Broken Matt and Brother Nero (Jeff Hardy) win, last defeating Abyss and Crazzy Steve.

In that response, he noted that while Matt Hardy’s Broken matches got their start in TNA, they nearly put a storyline end to the brand. Hardy later confirmed that was true.

This is true. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 16, 2020

Hardy also sent out this tweet:

This match epitomized my creative genius. It’s a travesty that the majority of today’s viewers aren’t cultured enough to comprehend my artistic brilliance. THEIR LOSS. I’ve been so giving for so long. It’s time to focus on taking what I truly deserve.. Starts on #AEWDynamite.