On the latest edition of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” AEW superstar Matt Hardy spoke about his brother Jeff, and confirms that the rumors of WWE trying to bring Jeff back after his release were true. The Broken One also compares his brother to rising AEW superstar, Darby Allin. Highlights are below.

How Allin’s daredevil attitude reminds him of his brother, inside the ring and out:

“I very much do, because when it comes to Darby Allin, he doesn’t just remind me of Jeff in the ring as far as being fearless and also a guy that just takes all these insane bumps. He seems to continue to get up and keep going. He’s almost Teflon. You just can’t break this guy. You can’t put it into this guy. He doesn’t get hurt. But on top of that factor with Darby Allin, he also reminds me of Jeff outside the ring, because he just really marches to the beat of his own drum. I think if you like Darby, he’s cool with that. If you don’t like Darby, he’s cool with that. He really just doesn’t give a sh*t. He’s a very carefree guy, and he very much lives in his own world. He’s not bothered by outside influences, and that reminds me so much of my brother.”

Confirms that the rumors of WWE trying to bring Jeff back were true:

“The rumors are true. They did try to contact Jeff and bring him back to put them underneath some sort of deal, and then were going to induct him into the Hall of Fame. I mean, to me, it seems like they kind of jumped the gun. As I said before, they released him before they ever got his drug test results, and they had a little bit of an issue getting the drug test results back. Finally, my brother and my wife got that. Obviously it was a clean test. When it comes to the drug test, he was totally clean on every level.”

Says Jeff has been super positive since his release from WWE:

“They got that back, but they kind of withheld that for a little while, which was very interesting. I feel like they know they jumped the gun and they feel like they’re going to look bad in this scenario, and I think they did to a degree. But one thing I can say for Jeff is that he has been super positive and super stressless since he’s been gone from the WWE. On March 12 and 13th, we’re having two big matches as the Hardy Boyz. Those are our first announced tag team matches and we have about 10 bookings as the Hardy Boyz lined up all together, some autograph signings, some matches, so just keep a close eye on my social media.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)