During the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy AEW superstar Matt Hardy spoke about NWA President Billy Corgan, and how the Smashing Pumpkins front man actually had the barebones idea to shoot a match at the Hardy compound. Highlights are below.

How Corgan had the idea to do a match at the Hardy Compound:

After we did that contract signing, which was such a polarizing event, but it had so many people talking, we knew we were onto something. Billy Corgan did have an idea. He said, ‘If Jeff does beat you in all these matches…’ and I’d said the same thing. ‘I think I just need to win a match where all the stakes are on the line.’ He said, What if you have like a match, like, in your barn, you know, in that Dome of Deletion,’ maybe you and Jeff have a match there and it’s gonna be like an Empty Arena Match.

On the vision of the match:

I think that was his vision. That’s what he was visualizing whenever he talked about the original idea for this match where everything was on the line, but it started growing. The more I talked with [Jeremy Borash] and he’d been to my house to shoot several different vignettes and whatnot. It became a fight all over the compound. It’s like anything goes on the compound, and we want to make it a cinematic-style match and we had a pretty bare-bones outline structure, like on a storyboard, and we were adding it as we would go. But Billy Corgan was the first one to suggest maybe doing something in what was the Dome of Deletion, the building outside of my house, but we ended up expanding it to where it was going to be a Falls Count Anywhere Match on the Hardy compound.

