Add Matt Hardy to the long list of legends who have chimed in with their thoughts on the first heel promo of John Cena.

Following Cena’s shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, “The Greatest of All-Time” broke his silence during the WWE Raw show in Brussels, Belgium this past Monday afternoon.

After delivering a critically-acclaimed debut heel promo, Cena’s work was commented on by several wrestling legends.

Matt Hardy joined the list of legends who shared their thoughts on his work, as he spoke at length about the first heel promo from Cena during the latest installment of his official podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

“I liked it,” Hardy said. “I think what I liked about it the most is the fact that he didn’t change and the explanation he gave for it is that people are asking what are we going to get that is new, what are we going to get that is new, what’s new, new, new, what are we going to get and he’s like, ‘You don’t get anything. You get this. Keep in mind, I don’t dress like you, you dress like me.’ I dug that.”

Hardy continued, “Probably the only thing I would be critical of is just maybe if they would have kind of delved into why he chose to side with Rock like that, that would have been the only thing I feel like I would’ve loved to heard from. I dug it man, I thought he did a real good job at just being a whiny, bitchy guy who just felt like he’d been wronged and he came off very unlikable while doing it, which is I think what you need out of John Cena.”

