Five matches have been announced for tonight's AEW Dark episode, which was taped on September 2 from the NOW Arena near Chicago.

Tonight’s Dark will feature Danhausen vs. Peter Avalon, Matt Hardy vs. Angelico, Cezar Bononi and Ryan Nemeth vs. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin, plus more. This will be Hardy’s second match since his last Dynamite appearance, which was the August 3 loss to Christian Cage. He defeated RSP on Elevation two weeks ago.

Below is the full line-up for tonight’s Dark episode:

* Danhausen vs. Peter Avalon

* Dante Martin and Matt Sydal vs. Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi

* Penelope Ford vs. Alice Crowley

* Emi Sakura and Diamante vs. Skye Blue and Queen Aminata

* Matt Hardy vs. Angelico

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

