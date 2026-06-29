Matt Hardy believes Tommy Dreamer deserves far more credit than criticism for his work behind the scenes in TNA Wrestling, saying recent backlash toward the WWE Hall of Famer has overlooked many of his contributions to the company.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy addressed Dreamer’s departure from TNA’s creative team, acknowledging that while no one is perfect, Dreamer played a significant role in helping the promotion continue to grow.

“I know a lot of people have been piling on Tommy Dreamer lately, and I don’t think it’s totally fair. Was Tommy perfect? No. Nobody’s perfect. Tommy worked incredibly hard for TNA. He cared about TNA. He wanted TNA to succeed. He poured a ton of time and energy into trying to make the product better. People don’t always see everything that goes on behind the scenes. They see one thing they don’t like creatively and they want to blame one person for everything. That’s just not how wrestling works.”

Hardy also credited Dreamer with playing a major role in helping TNA secure its current television home, something he believes shouldn’t be forgotten.

“Tommy deserves a lot of credit for helping TNA get on AMC. That’s a huge accomplishment. That’s a massive television platform, and Tommy was instrumental in making that happen. There are a lot of positives that came from Tommy’s time there that people don’t talk about enough. It’s easy to focus on the negatives, but there were plenty of positives too.”

While Hardy understands that creative changes are part of the wrestling business, he hopes fans recognize the effort Dreamer put into trying to help TNA succeed.

“At the end of the day, everybody wants TNA to succeed. Tommy wanted that too. He worked extremely hard to help the company. Creative changes happen. That’s part of wrestling. But I don’t think Tommy deserves to be remembered only for the criticism. I think he deserves credit for the good things he accomplished as well.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.