In the ever-dramatic world of professional wrestling, rumors fly faster than a top rope splash, especially when it comes to backstage drama. Recently, Matt Hardy found himself at the center of controversy concerning the infamous Brawl Out incident that shook AEW following their All Out event in 2022. This was a moment in time that not only divided the locker room but also had fans buzzing for weeks on end.

The Brawl Out situation, which revolved around an altercation between CM Punk and members of The Elite, has been a story dripping with heat since its occurrence. This backstage fight set off a series of events that turned the wrestling community’s focus onto AEW, often leading to negative media coverage. Hardy, a veteran in the wrestling landscape, is now confronting claims that he was leaking details about the ongoing situation to dirt sheets.

In a statement, Hardy was clear about his position regarding these rumors: he categorically denied any involvement in leaking AEW’s backstage information. “It’s absurd that anyone would think I would do something like that. I’ve been around too long to get involved in something that could create such unnecessary heat,” he stated. This assertion from Hardy aligns with his long-standing reputation as a babyface, someone known for upholding the integrity of the business.

The Brawl Out drama has left its mark on AEW, and discussions around it continue to reverberate among fans and insiders alike. The fallout from these events not only caused tensions within the AEW roster but also influenced the company’s booking decisions for months afterward. With factions forming and rivalries tightening, this incident reshaped multiple storylines and title programs, perhaps even leading to some unexpected turns.

For Matt Hardy, maintaining his credibility is crucial in the landscape of professional wrestling, where stories can break just as quickly as friendships can fray. Hardy’s career spans decades, and he’s seen his share of angles and rivalries, from the high-flying tricks with his brother Jeff to the more recent endeavors like his Hardy Boyz reunion and various single runs. To suggest he would leak information during such a volatile time in AEW feels out of character, and his dismissal of these claims reflects a desire to protect not only his image but also the fabric of the wrestling community itself.