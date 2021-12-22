AEW superstar Matt Hardy recently spoke with Essentially Sports about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on capturing the promotion’s biggest prize, the AEW world championship. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he would love to be a champion in AEW but doesn’t think being world champion would fit:

“I would love to win a championship in AEW sooner than later. As far as being the World Champion or being what the company is built around, at this stage of the game, for me, I don’t know if that’s necessarily the best fit. If there was a story and things fit in the story and it made sense, then maybe so, but I don’t think it’s a necessity.”

How he’s known around the world and doesn’t necessarily need a belt to remain popular:

“Matt Hardy is Matt Hardy and people know who I am. I’m known around the globe for my history. I don’t necessarily need a title to make me more popular or make me more over, but if the right story fit where it was time for me to win a title in whatever name, then I could see that happening, but as far as needing to be the champion, I don’t need to be. There are a lot of young guys who would be much better served in that position.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)