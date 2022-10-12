AEW superstar Matt Hardy recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to weigh in on the backstage drama that has been happening in AEW, where the Broken One shares advice for any talents that may be unhappy so that the altercations stop happening. Highlights from the interview are below.

Shares advice to talents that are unhappy:

The best advice I can give anyone — if you have an issue with something or someone, go to them directly and talk it out. When people harbour resentment towards someone else, that’s when bad things happen. You have to get it out. You have to be forthright, and really address these scenarios and situations.

How Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho have stepped up:

I feel like, as a veteran, I am trying to help expedite that process. There’s a lot of guys, too, like [Chris] Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson — they’ve all really stepped up and had these super positive meetings. We’re gonna continue on that path. I think we’re gonna get there, and everything’s gonna be good.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)