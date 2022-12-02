On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy the Broken One spoke about his connection with rising stars Private Party, how much he enjoys working with the duo, and how the current storyline between himself and The Firm will hopefully elevate Private Party to a higher status in the competitive AEW tag division. Highlights can be found below.

On the angle between himself, The Firm, and Private Party:

This whole story has kind of been us figuring out things as we go along. We’ve been given a lot of freedom with what we’re doing and whatnot. We wanted to take a turn where, as opposed to playing mental chess, myself and Ethan going back and forth, we wanted to do something that was a little more serious where there’s jeopardy on someone in the angle. Now the jeopardy is going to be on Private Party.

Says he has a genuine bond with Private Party:

As everyone knows, I have a legitimate bond with those guys, I really love those guys. I really feel like they’re my legacy in a lot of ways. Whatever they become, I’m gonna be held responsible for it in many ways. So it’s very important to me that they do good and they do well. But once Ethan starts saying now he’s going to take out his frustrations on them and punish them, it’s where he kind of crosses a line with me and we kind of move up a gear to the next level.

How much all of them are enjoying working together:

They’re having a lot of fun, and they’re really enjoying it, and I am too. It really makes me want to try as hard as I can to dial it in and be as good as I can possibly be and make the most out of this three-man team of the Hardy Party and go as far as we can in the trios division.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)