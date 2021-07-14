AEW superstar Matt Hardy recently spoke with Down For The Count about all things pro-wrestling, most notably how he believes AEW better utilizes established talent than WWE, and why that will be better for the promotion’s younger stars in the long run. Highlights are below.

How AEW differs from WWE in getting over younger acts:

Tony Khan is very smart and very savvy in understanding how to utilize talent and get the most out of them. You see in WWE often they take a guy who is established and towards the end of their career and they just use them to put over guys or have the younger guys beat them up and they hurt the equity or the value of that star. Tony, on the other hand, understands how to place that star in a position where he can still maintain his strength and help younger acts get over by defeating them, but they are still kept strong by still looking like an act that is adequate and powerful and dangerous and can knock anyone off at any time.

Says the key is utilizing older talents to eventually put over younger talent:

That’s the key to it. When you look at AEW, one of the biggest lessons any promotion can learn is how to utilize guys who have name value that maybe are getting towards the end of their career and still keep them relevant and keep equity in them along with helping to build young talent and the future of your promotion.

