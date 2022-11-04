During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Hardy spoke about the arrival of Jeff Jarrett to AEW as he made his promotional debut on Wednesday’s Dynamite where he will be working behind the scenes.

“I think he brings a ton of experience. He has worked so much on the business side of pro wrestling as far as booking India, booking foreign stuff, I mean, obviously he is so gifted with all this great experience with all the stuff he had at TNA and Impact that he did. I mean, there’s a lot of things that are very beneficial, a lot of qualities Jeff Jarrett has that can really help AEW continue to grow as a brand.”

