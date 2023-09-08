On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Hardy discussed the locker room morale at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite following the departure of CM Punk. He also noted that there was talk of a Hardy Boyz match for All Out.

“Very positive. [Wednesday] was extremely positive. I was at All Out because there were talks of us possibly having a match, possibly doing a couple of things. It ended up we weren’t needed for it so we were able to get home on Sunday night. I watched the majority of the show, and I was so proud of everyone on the roster. They killed it. They busted their ass and went out there and worked so hard and were so entertaining. It was such a good show, even though it was put together in the last week, but it was still a killer show. What a fantastic pro wrestling show. The vibe was great there that day. The vibe at Dynamite and Rampage was great as well. AEW is very healthy and in a positive place.”

