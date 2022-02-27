While speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star talked about The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streaking ending.

Vince McMahon made the decision the day of WrestleMania 30 in 2014 to have Brock Lesnar snap Taker’s winning streak, a shocking move at the time.

Hardy stated that it doesn’t bother him the streak ended:

‘You know, I mean looking back and considering what Brock has done since then, it does not bother me. I mean you could have had the streak go on forever but at the end of the day if he just retires with the streak then like nobody gets anything out of it. At least Brock had something very substantial out of it and then Brock, love him or hate him, he has ended up being a huge player and the draw for the full-timers who come in and makes appearances and runs and he is great at what he does. Brock is amazing at what he does so I do not mind Brock ending the streak at all.”

H/T to SportsKeeda for the transcript