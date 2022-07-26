On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy The Broken One spoke in-depth about AEW superstars Matt and Nick Jackson (Young Bucks) and whether he thinks the former two-time AEW tag champions would have succeeded during the height of the Attitude Era in WWE. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Doesn’t think the Young Bucks would have been signed in the Attitude Era due to their size:

“They probably wouldn’t have been signed just because of their size. It would’ve been very hard for them to get a gig then. I mean, it was hard for us, and we’re quite substantially bigger than The Bucks from height and size-wise, body frames, whatever, but we were on the very lower-end of ‘body sizes’ when we first got signed. I think for them, it would have been tough. Then on top of that, just the atmosphere that was in the locker room, it would have been hard for them to survive because it’s totally the opposite lifestyle.”

Says he isn’t sure if they would have been stars in that time:

“I don’t know how they would have done. I don’t know how they would have fared. It would have probably been a tough career choice for them at that time. It would be very hard for them. I feel like they became stars, and the locker rooms have changed enough that they fit in very well nowadays.”

