During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Matt was asked about the working relationship between Vince McMahon and Jeff Hardy.

“I think Vince liked Jeff a lot. He could tell he was different. He was out there. I mean, when people say charismatic enigma, that is like the perfect description of who he is because he’s like this guy who’s like, overflowing with charisma. He’s also so enigmatic, like, you don’t understand why he’s doing what he’s doing, but it’s just fu**ing cool that he’s doing it. You know, it’s just, he has a very interesting dynamic. I think Vince saw a lot of his personality shining through and saw, hey, I like that Rock star complex. He’s like the most humble guy you’ll ever meet. He’s the nicest guy. He would give anybody the shirt off his back. But in his head, he’s like, f*ck, man. I’m like a Rock star. I’m Jeff Hardy. I think that is in the back of his mind, and he just acts that way. So that’s why he just comes off so cool all the time. I think Vince picked that up right off the jump and that attracted him to Jeff.”

