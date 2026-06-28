Matt Hardy says he has no interest in becoming TNA’s head booker at this stage of his career, explaining that he still wants to focus on performing as an in-ring talent while he can.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy was asked whether he would consider taking over TNA creative following recent backstage changes. While he acknowledged the opportunity, he said he believes it would create a conflict of interest with his current role on television.

“Right now, I wouldn’t want to just because I feel like it would be a conflict of interest with me still being needed as a talent so much. Once again, I’m very proud that we had that Wicked Garden and the numbers shot back up. This is after the Nielsen changed. The number shot up, and then there was a week where we weren’t on, and then we were the main event last week and we did 255, almost our highest rating ever. It had the highest demo. That show is kind of built around us and Moose. I just looked through and did the research and had a conversation with someone, and they said the top three drawing acts at TNA on TV in the AMC era have been the Hardys, Moose, and AJ Francis, which is very interesting.”

Hardy said that while he may eventually transition into a backstage position, he doesn’t believe now is the right time because he still enjoys wrestling and feels he can continue contributing in the ring.

“As long as I’m doing that, John, that is what I want to do. That’s why I left WWE because I didn’t want to be in a backstage role yet. I want to wrestle while I can wrestle. I don’t have that much longer left to do it. So I just want to do that while I can. That’s more than fair because it makes me happy. It warms my heart and I get to live my dream for a very long time. Jeff and I, we’re still having the times of our life.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.