On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.
During it, Hardy explained why he never held the WWE Intercontinental Title in his long and successful career with the promotion.
“The Intercontinental title had so much amazing WWE/WWF history,” Hardy said (per Wrestling Inc). “I would guess probably just, more than anything like, wrong place, wrong time. I was probably on the opposite brand or, you know, in some different program. I was just never booked in a strong Intercontinental Title program that would have worked [with] a blowoff match with me winning.”