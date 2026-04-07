Penta has quickly become one of WWE’s standout performers since arriving from AEW, but his brother Rey Fenix has not reached the same level of momentum. According to Matt Hardy, the difference comes down to one key factor: character.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy pointed to Penta’s strong personality and clearly defined identity as the reason he has connected so well with WWE audiences.

“That’s one thing, too, even one thing I harp on so much now, too, like character. You know, character is so important.”

Hardy referenced Penta’s presentation, including his “no fear” mentality, as a major reason for his success compared to his brother.

“I think the reason he has found much more success than Rey Fenix in WWE right now is because he has so much character and so much personality. And he really emphasizes that. And his whole thing about you know, ‘no fear’ is so great.”

Penta’s combination of in-ring ability and larger-than-life presence has helped him stand out. His unique entrance, aggressive style, and commitment to his persona have made him a fan favorite, while his journey to becoming WWE Intercontinental Champion has further solidified his position.

Meanwhile, Fenix has struggled to gain similar traction, despite being widely regarded as one of the most talented high-flyers in the world. Hardy’s comments suggest that in WWE, in-ring skill alone is not always enough without a clearly defined character that resonates with the audience.

Penta’s rise is set to reach another major milestone at WrestleMania 42, where he will defend the Intercontinental Championship in a ladder match against Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, Rusev, and Je’Von Evans.

Hardy’s analysis reflects a long-standing truth in professional wrestling. While athletic ability can open the door, it is often character and connection with the audience that determines who rises to the top. In a company like WWE, where presentation and storytelling are central, performers who fully embrace a distinct identity tend to separate themselves from equally talented peers.