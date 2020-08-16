Matt Hardy Gets Stitches Removed (Video)

AEW superstar Matt Hardy took to Twitter to share a video of him getting his stitches removed, which was a result of Inner Circle member and current rival Sammy Guevara whipping a chair at his head on an episode of Dynamite.

The day the stitches came out.. Courtesy of @RebyHardy pic.twitter.com/yKEWIFzLQ1 — MATTHEW HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 16, 2020

Guevara was said to have some heat backstage for the incident, including with Hardy, who was reportedly very heated about spot even occurring considering it was at a taping. The Broken One has since cut multiple promos and incorporated the spot into their feud.