Matt Hardy Gets Stitches Removed (Video)

AEW superstar Matt Hardy took to Twitter to share a video of him getting his stitches removed, which was a result of Inner Circle member and current rival Sammy Guevara whipping a chair at his head on an episode of Dynamite.

Guevara was said to have some heat backstage for the incident, including with Hardy, who was reportedly very heated about spot even occurring considering it was at a taping. The Broken One has since cut multiple promos and incorporated the spot into their feud.

