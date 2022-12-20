On an “Ask Matt Anything” edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star gave a brief update on brother Jeff’s status, who has been on hiatus from AEW after his DUI arrest earlier this year. Here are the highlights:

Jeff’s status:

“[Jeff] is doing the same thing he’s been doing. He’s doing exactly what he needs to be doing to get to where he needs to be in life. More or less, we’ve just got to get these legal issues behind him before we move forward. That’s where we are at with Jeff, and we are hoping that happens sooner rather than later.”

Jeff being in a good mental state:

“Yeah. He seems to be in a really good place, which is very nice and refreshing to see. Hopefully that continues and we get him back to where he belongs.”

Quotes via 411 Mania