What does Matt Hardy think of AEW’s new television deal, and the company entering into a streaming agreement with MAX?

Let’s find out!

The AEW veteran and current TNA Wrestling star spoke about the subject during the latest installment of his official podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

Regarding the new deal, Hardy called it a “huge positive” for the pro wrestling industry as a whole.

“It’s a huge positive,” Hardy said. “The more places that are thriving and doing well in pro wrestling, especially promotion wise, the better it is for pro wrestling in general. The better it is for fans, the better it is for the guys and gals that are in the pro wrestling business, and I love to see it man. The fact that AEW got this deal, it’s announced, and they’re going to be continuing on in the future, it’s a super positive thing.”

Regarding AEW entering into a streaming agreement with MAX, Hardy described it as “interesting,” while ultimately deciding it’s going to be a positive for the business and fans alike.

“It’s interesting,” Hardy said. “I think it’s a positive. I think if you can get a pay-per-view and you’re able to get it a little cheaper, I think that is a motivational reason to buy it even more. Once again, AEW is great, they’re doing so many great things. They have an absolutely amazing roster, they have this huge massive vast roster and the fact that they are celebrating and going forward with this new deal and they’re going to have tv staying the same more or less for Dynamite and Collision and streaming, it’s just a huge positive for wrestling and wrestling fans.”

