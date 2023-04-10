AEW star Matt Hardy recently appeared in a video alongside Isiah Kassidy from Private Party, where he gave an update on his brother, Jeff Hardy.

During the chat, The Broken One revealed that Jeff recently underwent eye surgery and will need about six weeks to heal.

Jeff just had some eye surgery. His eyes were just a little off-set, it’s just probably from wear and tear and beating his body up. They had to work on some ligaments and tendons in one of his eyes. So they corrected that [with] surgery and they said probably in five, six weeks, he should be okay.

Matt adds that once Jeff has recovered, he hopes to put his past troubles behind him and potentially return to AEW.

So I’m hoping after that, now that he’s kind of putting this whole situation behind him, that we’ll see him back around soon. I’m hoping so, man. You guys keep your fingers crossed. Maybe six, eight weeks from now, hopefully we can see some Jeff Hardy on AEW.

Jeff Hardy has been absent from AEW programming since he was arrested last year for driving while intoxicated. The former world champion has been in and out of court since. Meanwhile, Matt Hardy recently spoke about AEW potentially getting new programming. You can read about that here.

