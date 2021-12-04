While responding to a fan on Twitter AEW superstar Matt Hardy hinted that his “Big Money” character will be drifting away and that he plans on gearing his gimmick more towards an authentic version of himself. Hardy writes, “I plan on gearing more towards “Matt Hardy” going forward. It seems the @AEW audience appreciates real, so I’ll focus on being more authentic.”

The former Broken One would later release a video about the importance of his children, adding that he is extremely passionate about the sport of wrestling and knows that his time in-ring is limited.

“Anyone out there that follows Matt Hardy closely knows there’s nothing I love on this planet more than my children. And I’m sure they also know that I am extremely passionate about my chosen career of professional wrestling. And it is very important to me that my children get to see the best of me as a professional wrestler because I know my time doing this job, living this career is limited. So it’s very important that I optimize every bit of it and my children experience it in real-time. That’s very important to me, and to do that, I have to be the best version of Matt Hardy that I can possibly be.”

Hardy initially came into AEW with the Broken incarnation of his character before shifting into the “Big Money” portrayal, which saw him form the Hardy Family group along with Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade. You can see the entire exchange below.