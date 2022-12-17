On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy AEW superstar Matt Hardy spoke about the current storyline he has with Ethan Page, and how he expects a massive character change to occur in the near future. Highlights are below.

Talks his current feud with Ethan Page:

There is no doing right by Ethan Page. I toe the line and do what he asks because he has fined Private Party before. They don’t deserve to be punished or reprimanded because I’m stepping out of line because I’m an old man. That’s what he’s done, he knows that he can kind of use that against me. So, I actually saved him from being eliminated in the Battle Royale and Twist of Fated a guy he was putting over the top and he decided to fine Private Party again. So he’s taking it out on them again when I saved his a** and did exactly what he asked me to do. It’s a lose-lose situation. I just have to keep working and find us a way out and I will when it’s all said and done I will find myself and the Hardy Party a way out of this situation.

Hints that something vicious is about to emerge from him:

It definitely feels like something is about to emerge from within me and I’m going to let it. I’m not going to hold it in this time. I’m not going to fight it, man. I’ll indulge my condition.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)