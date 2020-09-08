AEW superstar Matt Hardy issued a short statement on his Twitter this evening hyping his appearance on this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. This is the first we’ve heard from the Broken One since his scary looking fall at the recent ALL OUT pay per view, an incident that has been highly criticized due to AEW allowing Hardy to continue after being knocked unconscious.

Hardy writes, “LIVE on #AEWDynamite this Wednesday, from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville..I SPEAK.”

Along with his statement Hardy shared a clip of the spot, which sees Sammy Guevara spearing him off the forklift through a series of tables. Check it out below.