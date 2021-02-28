– Matt Hardy vs. Adam Page with the winner getting the loser’s first-quarter 2021 earnings has been booked for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event on Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

Hardy posted this on Twitter to hype it:

I’m training harder than ever. I’m more focused than ever. At #AEWDynamite, my squad & I start the process of ENDING the #DarkOrder for good. At #AEWRevolution, I am gonna kick Hangman’s ass & take his small earnings. I will stand over him… AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/dW7vlyoKPG — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 27, 2021

– A Road to Dynamite episode will premiere on AEW’s YouTube channel at 6 p.m. EST on Monday.