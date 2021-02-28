– Matt Hardy vs. Adam Page with the winner getting the loser’s first-quarter 2021 earnings has been booked for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event on Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.
Hardy posted this on Twitter to hype it:
I’m training harder than ever. I’m more focused than ever.
At #AEWDynamite, my squad & I start the process of ENDING the #DarkOrder for good.
At #AEWRevolution, I am gonna kick Hangman’s ass & take his small earnings. I will stand over him… AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/dW7vlyoKPG
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 27, 2021
– A Road to Dynamite episode will premiere on AEW’s YouTube channel at 6 p.m. EST on Monday.
It's been almost 30 years since #TullyBlanchard has competed in a wrestling ring on a national level, & this Wednesday he teams up with #FTR to take on #JurassicExpress in a 6-man tag team match!
Watch Road to Dynamite this Monday 6/5c ➡️ https://t.co/PfsgiFtGUn pic.twitter.com/4y3EmnvUTh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 27, 2021