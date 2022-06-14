Matt Hardy took to Twitter today and issued comments on his brother Jeff Hardy being arrested for DUI in Florida earlier this week.

Matt said it was disheartening to learn of the arrest. He referenced Jeff’s recovery and said he will continue doing what he can to help his brother.

“It was disheartening to hear the news about my brother yesterday. Recovery isn’t a linear process & I’ll continue doing whatever I can to help my brother be healthy. Being healthy & well is the most important thing for Jeff, his wife, his children & our family at this time,” Matt wrote.

Matt and his wife Reby Hardy were with Jeff at a fan convention on Sunday night, held at a Dave & Buster’s in Orlando, not long before Jeff was arrested in Volusia County.

The Hardys were scheduled to work a Triple Threat Ladder Match on this week’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite, with The Young Bucks and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express, but AEW is no longer advertising the match. Furthermore, it was reported today that AEW has asked WarnerMedia to stop all promotion of Jeff.

The Hardys’ status for Saturday’s AAA Triplemania event in Tijuana is still up in the air. While they are still advertised to face Dragon Lee and Dralistico, word is that AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR will likely end up replacing The Hardys if they are pulled over Jeff’s arrest. The AAA titles would be on the line in that match, if changed.

It was reported last night that Hardy was released from the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, after paying the $3,500 surety bond via bail bondsman, at around 7pm ET. His first hearing was scheduled for today at 1:30pm ET, but the hearing is now listed as cancelled.

As originally reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com yesterday afternoon, Hardy was arrested late Monday night in Volusia County, Florida and charged with second degree misdemeanor Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, second degree misdemeanor Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and third degree felony DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. You can click here for the original report, along with Hardy’s mugshot photo, and you can click here for the previous update with details on why Hardy was stopped by police in the first place, and news on where he was at on Sunday evening before the arrest.

It was disheartening to hear the news about my brother yesterday. Recovery isn’t a linear process & I’ll continue doing whatever I can to help my brother be healthy. Being healthy & well is the most important thing for Jeff, his wife, his children & our family at this time. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 14, 2022

