Matt Hardy discussed a wide range of topics during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

During it, the AEW star looked back on his competitive feud with MVP in WWE in 2008:

“We were doing that in real life, too. We were competitive. We would go out to a bar later and we would see who could drink the most, pick up the most chicks, or whatever,” he said.

“We were just super competitive and everything and it translated that way on TV. So that was supposed to be a short term thing for the US title. Then later we added details. I said, ‘Well, what if you decide you want to try and make me your tag team partner and we go after the tag team title? That would give us a way to extend this and we can make that happen.’”

“There would be lines outside of Vince’s door. There would be eight or nine people just waiting and they were waiting for an hour or 90 minutes outside his door to get in to see him. MVP and I would be in the line. We would shoot him a text and say, ‘Hey Vince, we’re outside.’ He would say, ‘MVP, Matt, come right in’, and we would pass the whole line. We did that almost every single week,” Matt revealed.

“We were his favorites at that time. Every time we suggested something, he was always open to it. That was one of the most fun times as far as working with Vince. He was liking what we’re doing, it was succeeding on television and he was always open to ideas.”