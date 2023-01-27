Matt Hardy throws massive praise to WWE Superstar, Sami Zayn.

The Broken One spoke about the Honorary Uce on the latest edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, where he dissected Zayn’s performance in the Trial segment from this past Monday’s Raw 30th Anniversary special. Check out his full thoughts on the segment, as well as his favorite memory from Raw, in the highlights below.

Whether he watched Raw XXX and what he thought about the trial of Sami Zayn:

I did, I got to watch about a third of the show. I watched the trial of Sami Zayn, and I watched the tag match, and I watched the Bray Wyatt/Undertaker segment. I thought it was all excellent. I thought it was really good. The trial of Sami Zayn was so well done, and it really was. That was a star-making performance that night for Sami Zayn. He’s already a star, he’s already over as it is, but it was the icing on top.

His favorite memory from wrestling on Raw:

One thing that’s gonna stand out first and foremost because that was our dream, from day one, is when we first won the WWE World Tag Team Titles. I mean that was our only goal, really, in wrestling. If we accomplished that goal, then we had done everything we wanted to do. Obviously we did it multiple times, but winning that night in basically our hometown and actually seeing a dream materialize right in front of us and becoming the tag team champions, that’s probably my favorite Raw moment of all time.

