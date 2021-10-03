AEW superstar Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter and shared a photo with former NXT tag champions Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango), who are still free agents in the industry following their release from WWE earlier this year. He writes, “Great to see these brothers today!”

Great to see these brothers today! pic.twitter.com/0XB5THRB7o — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 2, 2021

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, was also active on Twitter and took a photo with new TNT champion Sammy Guevara, who defeated her husband Miro to win the title on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Perry writes, “Hey Spanish God @sammyguevara you cheated so I’m taking the #TNT Championship back to God’s Favorite Champion

@ToBeMiro!!!!!!”