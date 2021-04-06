AEW superstar Matt Hardy recently held a Q&A on his Twitter account where Big Money answered a multitude of pro-wrestling related questions, including naming his favorite matches thus far in AEW, how he feels about Vince McMahon, and his thoughts on the way social media has affected wrestling. Highlights are below.

His favorite AEW matches:

Dynamite Street Fight w Kenny Omega vs Sammy & Jericho, Stadium Stampede, Elite Deletion, Vs Adam Page at Revolution.

How social media has affected wrestling:

Social media has changed the dynamic of the wrestling biz. Both good & bad effects. Wrestling is a different entity today than in the 80s/90s cuz of SM. It’s tricky cuz info & surprises leaks. But, it’s a great promotional tool for characters/stories. It’s more of a tv show now.

Feeling nothing but gratitude towards Vince McMahon:

The only feeling I have for Vince & WWE is gratitude. Without them, my life is very different. I love @AEW, it feels like a family. AEW believes in me, so I believe in AEW & will go hard for them. In pro wrestling, rivalries will always include trash talking – Even AEW vs WWE.

