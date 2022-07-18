During this week’s “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed Shane Helms. Here are the highlights:

What makes Helms a good producer:

“I mean, first and foremost, if you have been a wrestler, and you have learned from the bottom up, that’s your first tool that helps you so much because that means you’ve worked at every level. You’ve worked as an extra, you’ve worked as enhancement talent, you’ve worked in the middle of the card, you’ve worked on the top of the card. That is very important as a producer when you’re putting matches together, because the first match on the show is definitely going to be different than the main event is. I think that gives you a much better mindset and how to look at each one of these matches differently. You definitely want the card to build throughout the show, much like a match builds throughout the match. So I think working in all those different spots, I think that really helped Shane’s versatility out as a producer.”

Talking with Shane Helms and Shannon Moore about being part of Team Xtreme along with The Hardy Boyz:

“We did talk about doing stuff with Shane and Shannon. They had found something that they wanted to do with Shane and he ended up kind of doing his own thing. Fortunately, when it was all said and done, I ended up getting to work with Shannon some as we did the very well known MFR, not what you would think, Mattitude follower, MFR. That was so much fun doing that with Shannon.”

