On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy the Broken One discussed his favorite tag team title design in WWE, later adding that the current versions of the belts are one of his least favorite. Check out Hardy’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Says his favorite WWE tag team title design was in the late 90s and early 2000s:

“I would say my favorite belt design is the first-ever WWE Tag Team titles that we won and the ones that were circulating in the late 90s, and early 2000s I love those. I didn’t like whenever they switched to the blue and red belts of the SmackDown tag belts. You know, I love those classic Tag Team Titles because those are the ones, when we were huge fans, we really loved wrestling and we dreamed about having those and then we ultimately won them, which was so super cool.”

Says he is not a fan of the current designs in WWE:

“The blue and red World Tag Team Championship, I thought that was a step back from the other titles, you know, especially the ones that preceded them, the tag titles before them look really, really nice. I think it was a step backward.”

