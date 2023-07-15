Matt Hardy looks back at the indie federation OMEGA that he and his brother Jeff started in 1997.

The Broken One discussed this topic during a recent interview on his Extreme Life podcast, where he would be asked by fans if an OMEGA reunion show would ever happen. Here is what he had to say:

I don’t think in the immediate future, there’s any talks of being an OMEGA return show or an OMEGA reunion. Is that something I could see happening down the road? Yeah, I think so. Just right now, especially with these four young kids, my life is a whirlwind where every moment is accounted for, and on top of my AEW gig, we still try and do some bookings on the weekends to cons more than anything else.

Matt later reiterates that his schedule is super busy right now, as is Jeff’s, adding that if they can get it done they want it to be done right.

Now, Jeff isn’t wrestling on indies. He’s only doing signings as of right now. So yeah, it’s just a lot of work, you know, and I feel like if we’re going to do one of those things, we’re going to try and do it right. I just don’t physically have the time to be able to do it and do it right currently.

