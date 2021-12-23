AEW superstar Matt Hardy recently spoke with Josh Graham from The Drive to hype this evening’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite, and discuss all things pro wrestling, including his hope to reunite with his brother Jeff Hardy and have one last run together in AEW. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the ladder match at WrestleMania 22 and the spot he did with Ric Flair:

Obviously I was a huge fan of Ric Flair and The Four Horsemen. Growing up in North Carolina, I feel like it’s hard not to be so it was great to actually tell him and get to work in matches with him and become friends with him. I actually — when we did our Money In The Bank Ladder match together [at WrestleMania 22], Ric pulled me to the side and he said, ‘Look, I want to take a big bump off this ladder. You’re the only person I trust to give me a suplex off the top because I know you got experience in these and you’re good’ and that was like the ultimate compliment coming from someone that I grew up watching as a childhood hero.

Says he hopes that the Hardy Boys last run is in AEW:

I mean that would be fabulous [to have one last run with Jeff Hardy] and I know both of us have stated on quite a few occasions that we both wanna end our careers the way we began our careers and that is as a tag team. That was our dream as two kids growing up. You know, we wanted to be the tag team champions of the world at least one time. Obviously we have very fortunately exceeded that many times over but I think us teaming together and having one last great run as a tag team would be amazing and I couldn’t think of a better place to do it than All Elite Wrestling. There’s one thing I have to say about Tony Khan, I can’t put him over enough for this; he is so good and so great at treating legends like legends and he has such a smart utilization of talent and I cannot commend him enough on that. That’s why AEW has been so successful is because Tony Khan has been the guy in the driver seat and he has really been putting out a very smart product where he rewards the wrestling fans in 2021 that are willing to invest a lot of time to watch a product and watch a storyline, watch a rivalry. He always gives them a payoff that’s gonna reward them.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)