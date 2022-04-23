On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy AEW superstar Matt Hardy spoke about his longtime friend/rival Christian Cage, and how he finds the former IMPACT world champion to be one of the greatest minds in the history of the sport. Check out the Broken One’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Calls Cage one of the greatest minds in pro-wrestling:

[Christian] really is one of the greatest minds I’ve ever met in pro wrestling. I know when he thought he was retired for the longest time there were so many people — I know Jon Moxley wanted him to go to AEW as a producer or as a coach, as an agent helping to put together matchups, his mind is great.

How he and Cage have been great friends for nearly 25 years:

That was something we always kind of had that very special bond where we were like, almost underappreciated. But he’s a great dude and we’ve been just such great friends for 25 years now, a quarter of a century. And his wrestling mind is unmatched. He has a very, very talented gift when it comes to wrestling and wrestling psychology.

