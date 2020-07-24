Matt Hardy On How AEW Listens To Its Fanbase, Uses Cody VS. Warhorse As An Example

AEW superstar Matt Hardy took to Twitter to comment on the recently booked Cody vs. Warhorse TNT title matchup for next week’s Dynamite on TNT. Hardy claims that booking like this is exactly why AEW is revered for listening to its fanbase.

Hardy writes, “This is why @AEWrestling is thriving right now – They don’t just claim to listen to their audience, they actually do. @AEWonTNT understands that the diehard online fans are also one of the largest & most passionate parts of pro wrestling’s 2020 fanbase.”

Hardy has been outspoken about his support for his new company ever since he signed back in March. He recently said in a new Youtube video that he hopes to be able to portray a version of himself for future television. Check out the tweet below.