Matt Hardy says he was “envious and disappointed” that he missed out on last Wednesday’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite, which saw The Young Bucks defeat Jurassic Express in a Ladder Match to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

As noted, the Ladder Match was originally planned to be a Triple Threat with The Hardys involved, but the match was changed after Jeff Hardy was suspended due to his latest DUI arrest.

Matt discussed the title change, and Christian Cage’s heel turn, on the latest episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast and said he was proud of the two teams.

“I was very envious and disappointed that I wasn’t out in front of that St. Louis crowd participating in this ladder match,” Matt said. “I was very proud of the work the Young Bucks and Jurassic Express both did in that match and the shocking Christian heel turn after the match was a nice cherry on top.”

There is no timetable for Jeff’s return, but Matt has stated that he will continue to wrestle while his brother receives treatment and serves out his suspension.

The Young Bucks became the first-ever two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions with their big win on Wednesday. Jungle Boy is expected to feud with Cage now, but there’s no word yet on where Luchasaurus will fit in.

