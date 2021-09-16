Matt Hardy says he would like to see his brother Jeff Hardy join him in AEW.

Hardy recently appeared on the Adam’s Apple YouTube channel and was asked about how AEW is doing so far. Hardy praised AEW boss Tony Khan for the work he’s done.

“Tony Khan is great,” Matt said. “I think he’s really on the pulse of pro wrestling in 2021, and he knows how to utilize everyone from top to bottom. They’re keeping older guys, or veterans so to say, and utilizing them right while also building up talent, and wins and losses matter, and they’re really taking a sports-centered approach that even I had to get used to.”

Matt was also asked about Jeff possibly signing with AEW when he’s free from his WWE deal. When asked about the possibility of Jeff signing with AEW, Matt responded, “Fingers crossed, man!”

Matt is currently feuding with Orange Cassidy in AEW. Jeff received a significant amount of fan support after WWE booked him in a 24/7 Title chase segment earlier this month, and then he challenged WWE United States Champion Damian Priest this past Monday.

