When you’re wrong, you’re wrong.

WWE was clearly wrong when they came to the recent decision to release beloved veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth a few weeks ago.

The boss-man of the company, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, claimed the entire situation was simply “part of the show” after Truth resurfaced at the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event last weekend.

On the latest episode of his official podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, pro wrestling legend and current TNA Wrestling star Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on the subject, sharing that he feels Triple H just didn’t want to “admit he was wrong.”

“You know, I get where Hunter is coming from,” Hardy began. “He doesn’t want to come straight out and admit he’s wrong, he probably wants to try and leave — make it be as mysterious as possible like, oh, was it a work, was it a shoot? Who knows, let’s leave it kind of open-ended. Let’s leave it mysterious so people really don’t know.”

Hardy continued, “I almost feel like we’re at that time in pro wrestling where when you’re doing those post-show press conferences and you’re trying to be a legitimate to a degree, obviously you’re going to have characters come out and do character stuff, right? I think when you’re in Triple H’s role, you have to be as transparent as possible, especially to give the media as much faith as they possibly can have. I think you don’t have to make it out like you’re the bad guy and you were a million times wrong. I think you could say, ‘Hey, this thing happened, and the fans showed how much they loved Ron Killings and they wanted him back and we listened to our fans.’ I think it could have been that simple.”

Truth has since been repackaged as Ron Killings, cutting his hair live on WWE Raw in a promo segment to introduce the start of the transformation of his new character.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)