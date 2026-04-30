Matt Hardy is weighing in on the growing backlash surrounding WrestleMania 42.

Following the two-night spectacle, a number of fans voiced frustration over the show’s structure, pointing to shorter-than-expected matches, a heavy ad presence throughout both nights, and the absence of backstage segments. Others also felt that the overall presentation lacked the signature pageantry typically associated with WWE’s biggest annual event.

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show (see video below), Matt Hardy shared his honest take on the criticism making the rounds online.

“It is definitely so evolved and so different from what the initial concept of WrestleMania was,” Hardy said. “It felt very prostituted because of all of the ads and everything else. I also feel, when you go to these pay-per-views like WrestleMania, if you have these big matches between big stars, these matches need to be good and need to have time and need to have a good payoff. That’s what you’re building to.”

Hardy’s comments echo a common sentiment among longtime viewers who expect WrestleMania to deliver not just spectacle, but meaningful in-ring storytelling with proper time allotted for marquee bouts.