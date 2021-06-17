AEW superstar Matt Hardy recently sat down with ‘Signed By Superstars’ to discuss a number of different subjects, including how he plans on finishing his career with the promotion, even adding that he hopes to have one last run as a tag team with his brother Jeff. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he turned down participating in the Dark Side of the Ring episode on the Plane Ride From Hell:

Dark Side actually contacted me about doing it and I reluctantly said no just because so many people are my friends that I’m close with and helped me out so much. I just didn’t wanna go sound like one of those guys that just buried stuff. I didn’t have anything good to say. It was just gonna — I think it would’ve been in poor taste so, I respectfully said no to that.

Says he plans on finishing his career with AEW, and hopes to have one last run with Jeff there as well:

I mean with the way things are going right now in AEW, I’d say yeah [I’ll finish my career there]. They’re great and I’d really like to have a last hoorah with Jeff [Hardy] there too.

How he hopes Lio Rush isn’t actually retiring:

Did you see the Lio Rush announcement that he said he was retiring or whatever? We had the match [at Double Or Nothing], he was in there for a few minutes ‘till the end with myself and Private Party and he got dumped out and then I thought everything was fine. I saw him later, he’s got a sling on or whatever and I guess he did legitimately get hurt with that. I know he said he was retiring. So many people were so mad at me that it was my fault that I eliminated him. I didn’t have anything to do with it. But it’s just crazy. I’ve been wrestling longer than he’s been alive. He can’t retire, he’s not gonna retire. He’ll be back. Lio will be back.

