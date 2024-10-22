Matt Hardy is a big fan of the current storyline direction for AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

While speaking on the latest episode of his “The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy” podcast, the TNA wrestler lavished praise on AEW’s booking of “Mox” and discussed his post-match attack on Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream 2024.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the story direction for Jon Moxley in AEW: “I’m starting to feel it a lot now, and I’m digging it. I watched back the AEW Dynamite this program this morning as I was doing cardio, and I was working out and whatnot. And I noticed the crowd came up the most — and it was a boo, and it was heat — whenever John Moxley and his group would come out there and kick ass and do that. So there is some investment. And I think it’s one of these things they really have to like — they have to focus in on this story and get a clear, definitive path of which way they’re going to make it go, and try and make it have great continuity going forward. They are on to something here. I do like this, and I think this is more important. This story like this, if you can peak interest and whatnot, is more important than worrying about having a great quality of matches across the whole show.”

On the WrestleDream World Title post-match attack on Bryan Danielson: “No, I don’t either [having a problem with it]. I was actually a huge fan of it, and I’m glad that they did that. I think they are building equity in people being invested into the product. I mean, because that is what you want. Now if you build this force, it seems like this unstoppable force, right? The BCC, the paradigm group that’s going to change AEW. ‘You work for me now.’ I like how John Moxley keeps saying, over and over, he says, ‘You all work for me now.’ There is a time and place to do that, and this was the right time and place to do it.”