Matt Hardy believes Road Dogg would be a strong addition to TNA Wrestling’s creative team, praising his experience, communication skills, and understanding of how to structure a wrestling television show.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy shared his thoughts on the possibility of Road Dogg joining TNA’s creative department, saying he has a great deal of respect for what Road Dogg has learned during his time working behind the scenes in WWE.

“I like Brian James a lot. I think Brian is a very smart guy. I think he’s a very creative guy. I think he’s very good at communicating with talent. I think that’s one of his greatest strengths. Brian has spent so much time under the learning tree with Vince McMahon. He’s learned so much about television, about formatting television, about structuring television and how television works. I think he’d bring a lot of value in that respect. I think he’d bring a lot of value to the company.”

Hardy also credited Road Dogg for the personal growth he’s experienced over the years, saying he’s in a much different place today than he was earlier in his career.

“Brian is in a really good place in his life now. He’s healthy. He’s sober. He’s focused. I think that makes a huge difference. He’s very passionate about wrestling. He’s very passionate about helping people. He’s very passionate about making wrestling better. I think all of those things are positives if you’re bringing someone into a creative environment.”

While Hardy acknowledged there are no guarantees any creative change will immediately translate into success, he believes Road Dogg possesses qualities that could benefit TNA’s television product.

“I think Brian would help with the structure of the shows. I think he’d help with the pacing of the shows. I think he’d help people understand why they’re doing what they’re doing. At the end of the day, it’s still going to take everybody working together, but I definitely think Brian James is someone who has a lot to offer.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.