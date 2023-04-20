Matt Hardy hypes the upcoming Firm Deletion matchup in AEW.

The Broken One spoke about the match, which will feature himself, Jeff Hardy, HOOK, and Isiah Kassidy against The Firm (Stokely Hathaway, Ethan Page, Big Bill, Lee Moriarty), on the latest edition of his podcast. Hardy believes that the showdown will mark the end of the Firm in AEW.

We already have an idea of a way to take the current story once it ends with The Firm. I think it’s going to make a lot of people that have enjoyed our story through and through happy. We’re calling this match The Firm Deletion. I think it really is going to be the deletion of The Firm when it’s all said and done. There are a couple of ideas; obviously, Jeff is back, so we’re going to be delving into the tag team scene and we’re going to be looking to try and find our way back up the mountain to get another shot at the AEW World Tag Team Titles, and we do have a couple of ideas about directions that we could go out of that.

While The Firm might be coming to an end, Hardy says that the “Hardy Party” will continue to thrive.

There’s going to be a little twist, I think, where the Hardy Party he’s going to be evolving and changing a little bit. I think it’s going to be a small handful of guys that are still going to be associated with myself and Jeff. Maybe the Hardy Party is our faction’s name.

On a separate podcast, Hardy discussed the return of his brother Jeff and how he finally feels like he is in a good place. You can read about that here.

